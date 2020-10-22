SCOTTVILLE — Hart lost a close five-game battle to Mason County Central Tuesday night, 25-18, 14-25, 24-26, 25-14, 17-15. Although the two schools are West Michigan Conference teams, the match was a non-conference contest. Hart fell to 6-13 on the season.
The fifth game, Hart coach Amanda Van Sickle said, featured some of the longest rallies of the season as each team went all-out for the victory. At one point, Rylee Noggle recorded three blocks in a row. However, the Spartans ultimately came out on top.
The Pirate defense played well all night, recording 124 total digs as a team. Cassidy Copenhaver led the way with 26 digs, and Audrey Aerts added 22. Hart recorded a slew of aces on the night, with Copenhaver, Noggle and Avery Beachum each totaling four. Finley Kistler posted 19 assists, and Copenhaver and Beachum tied for the team lead in kills with seven.