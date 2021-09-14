MONTAGUE — Hart is still looking for the right answers, but Tuesday night at Montague, the Pirates again showed the occasional flashes of an improving squad.
Hart lost a three-game match to Montague, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22, putting together a late rally in the third game to make the Wildcats sweat a bit before falling short.
Coach Amanda Van Sickle said the team's struggles with serve receive and passing have been rectified to a large extent, and now the emphasis has shifted to executing and making smart decisions with the ball. One key example of what the Pirates are working on came late in that game-three rally, when the Pirates had an easy ball to send over that could've tied the score at 23 and misfired it into the net.
"We talk a lot about getting ourselves back under control," Van Sickle said. "That's something where they get too worked up and too excited and just wail it over when something like that, we just need to be calm, get it over the net, reset and make them return it back over."
The Pirates showed fire and emotion in that rally, led by captains Finley Kistler and Kloe Klotz, who both had standout statistical games as well. Van Sickle added that libero Mariana VanAgtmael is slowly starting to take on that kind of leadership role as well.
Kistler had 13 assists on the night and VanAgtmael had 11 digs, tying with Audrey Aerts for the team lead. Klotz had eight digs and a team-best six kills. Aerts had five kills and three blocks.
"I think we did some rotation switches, and it made the girls confident," Van Sickle said. "Girls in new positions were starting to be successful and I think that helps get that enthusiasm up."
While Hart hasn't yet won a conference match, or a game in a conference match, it seems to be inching closer to achieving that milestone, and Van Sickle can see the growth in her team.
"Every time we find more positives that come out of a game than negatives, I think that's still on the right path," Van Sickle said.