SCOTTVILLE — Hart defeated Mason County Central Tuesday night for its first West Michigan Conference victory, 25-18, 25-16, 25-22.
"The Lady Pirates made the adjustments requested of them and won as a team with everyone playing," Hart coach Amanda Van Sickle said.
Addi Hovey led the Hart (14-15-4, 1-6 WMC) offense with 12 kills, and Finley Kistler had 12 assists. Kloe Klotz had six digs, and Kistler added five. MaKayla Rockwell served 21 times and only missed once, and she also had eight assists and four aces. Abby Hicks recorded four blocks.