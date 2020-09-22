HART — Hart knew they were in for an uphill climb going up against Division 2 state title contender Montague Tuesday, but even that knowledge couldn't prepare the Pirates for what they faced.
Montague started and finished fast in the first two games, then finished fast in the third as well to beat the Pirates 25-12, 25-12, 25-16.
Hart's best game was the third, in which they took a couple of brief leads and were tied as late as 10-10 before Montague grabbed a lead and stormed off with the sweep.
One thing the Pirates hope to improve on from Tuesday is net violations. Hart committed several of them, which caused problems at key points early in games.
"That was the first time we'd had that many all season, so that was kind of new for us," Hart coach Amanda VanSickle said. "And being able to finish (is another key). A lot of times, we're sending over a free ball when we could hit it."
Still, the Pirates have had some improvements early in the season, and VanSickle tries to focus on those positives to keep the team going as they look to continue to climb.
"We just reflect," VanSickle said. "We watch game film. We pick out the good things we've done. We work on the stuff we need to work on, but we also say, we did this thing really well, let's build upon that. We haven't had too many games to really get that in us...and this week we have three in a row. So we can't take what happened tonight into tomorrow."
Ariana Borrego led Hart's defense with eight digs. Finley Kistler had a pair of aces and nine assists. Rylee Noggle and Cassidy Copenhaver each had three kills.