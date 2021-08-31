WHITEHALL — Tuesday’s three-game loss to West Michigan Conference favorite Whitehall marked the first match all together for Hart’s volleyball team, and while the Pirates showed what they can be, they also showed the rust typical of the first time playing together.
The final score was 25-21, 25-15, 25-8, but it also contained a wrinkle: Whitehall played the entire match with only five players. The Vikings’ full roster numbers seven, but one player was out with a non-COVID illness and another was injured in pregame warmups and was unable to play.
While the Whitehall situation certainly didn’t put Hart (4-6, 0-1 WMC) at a disadvantage, it did change the way the Pirates had to attack the Vikes, coach Amanda Van Sickle said.
“It obviously changes it for them because you’re playing down a person and everything,” Van Sickle said. “For us, too, there are different gaps and different holes. You know where the normal holes are, but they’re different when you’re down a person. It wasn’t a disadvantage, but it is an adjustment.”
Hart got off to a great start in game one, grabbing a 7-3 lead, but as Whitehall got more comfortable with its unusual alignment, the hosts played better, and Hart was unable to respond. Still, the Pirates hung in for the bulk of game two before Whitehall pulled away with an 8-3 scoring run.
“I feel like Whitehall’s hitting definitely warmed up as the game went on,” Van Sickle said. “And they blocked really well. At first we were hitting really well, but when we started getting blocked, we got in our heads.”
The hope for the Pirates is that they can build on what they did well for the first game and a half and improve on their struggles the last game and a half. The prescription for doing that seems simple enough now that the group will be all together on the court more often.
“Just more time in the gym will definitely help that,” Van Sickle said. “I think the girls can see they have potential. We played with them in games one and two. It wasn’t a complete blowout. They’re playing well together, we just have to work on a few things and make sure we’re able to finish those.”
Morland Gamble led Hart’s defense with eight digs in the loss, and Kloe Klotz added seven. Finley Kistler had eight assists, and Mya Chickering paced the offense with five kills.