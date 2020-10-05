HART — Hart dropped three matches Saturday at its home quad, falling to 5-10 on the season.
The Pirates took a game off of Pine River before losing their opener, 20-25, 25-21, 25-7, then were swept by Ludington (25-16, 25-14) and Onekama (25-15, 25-23).
Ariana Borrego led Hart defensively with 23 digs, and Finley Kistler had a strong service day with eight aces to go with 18 assists. Cassidy Copenhaver led the Pirate offense with eight kills and added 13 digs. Audrey Aerts and Avery Beachum each added four aces.