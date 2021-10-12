HOLTON — Hart won both its matches in exciting fashion Monday night at the Holton Tri, defeating the Red Devils 21-25, 28-26, 15-13, and beating Central Montcalm 22-25, 25-22, 15-12.
Coach Amanda Van Sickle said the Pirates' wins were "a total team effort on and off the court".
Hart's serving was a big factor in its wins. Finley Kistler only made one service error in 26 attempts, and Kloe Klotz only made two out of 31 attempts.
On offense, Addi Hovey had a big night for Hart (13-15-4), with 20 kills, and Klotz added 16. Klotz also had a team-best 26 digs, with Mya Chickering chipping in 14. Chickering also had an impressive five blocks.