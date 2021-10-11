BIG RAPIDS — Hart went 2-1-1 Saturday at the Big Rapids Crossroads Cougar Invitational, defeating Evart and Crossroads in two games each.
The Pirates (11-15-4) tied with McBain NMC in their first match of the day and then faced the Comets again in the championship match. NMC came away with the victory, 25-19, 25-18.
"It was an all around team effort today," Hart coach Amanda Van Sickle said.
Mya Chickering led Hart's offense with 20 kills at the tournament and also served seven aces. Kloe Klotz had a team-best 10 aces and 21 digs and added 10 kills. Finley Kistler passed out 41 assists, and Addi Hovey had 15 kills. MaKayla Rockwell scored 19 digs and put all but one of her 33 serves into play. Morland Gamble had 14 digs, and Audrey Aerts added 11.