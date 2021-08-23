GRAND RAPIDS — Hart opened its season with a 2-3 record Saturday at the Michigan Sports Academies Fieldhouse tournament, losing to Muskegon Catholic in the Silver bracket finals 25-18, 25-17.
Hart's pool matches were three-game losses to West Michigan Aviation (25-20, 25-22, 23-25) and Rivertown Christian (22-25, 26-24, 25-16). The Pirates then defeated Heritage Christian (25-22, 25-13) and Calhoun Christian (25-11, 25-15) in bracket play to reach the finals before the loss to MCC. The results gave Hart a 10th-place overall finish at the 21-team tournament.
"The Pirates seem to face challenge after challenge and today was no different," Hart coach Amanda Van Sickle said. "Just as always, the Lady Pirates stepped up to the plate and rose to the challenge."
Kloe Klotz was Hart's top all-around performer on the day, leading the team in kills (22), digs (40) and aces (14). Mya Chickering added 18 kills and did not miss a serve all day. Marianna VanAgtmael chipped in 36 digs, and Finley Kistler had 52 assists. Morland Gamble had 10 aces, 10 kills and 20 digs and Audrey Aerts had nine aces.