HART — Hart grabbed an early lead Tuesday night against Ravenna, but couldn't hold it and lost in five games to the Bulldogs, 21-25, 27-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-8.
The Pirates (5-11, 1-5 West Michigan Conference) racked up a team total of 116 digs in a strong effort despite the loss. Ariana Borrego led the Pirates with 28 of those digs. Audrey Aerts had 20 digs, and Avery Beachum and Cassidy Copenhaver had 19 digs each.
On offense, Beachum had 14 kills, Copenhaver had 11 kills, and Rylee Noggle added 10. Noggle also had a team-best four aces. Finley Kistler contributed 30 assists.