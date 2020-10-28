HART — Hart closed its regular season on a very high note Tuesday night, erasing a 2-0 deficit in games to beat Calvary Christian, 15-25, 24-26, 27-25, 25-12, 15-9.
The Pirates ended the regular season with a 7-13 record and will next be in action at a home district semifinal match against Hesperia.
"All-around teamwork and fight to take this win," Hart coach Amanda Van Sickle said.
The Pirates got clutch service work from Rylee Noggle and Finley Kistler, who made only three service errors between them. Noggle had a team-best 15 kills, and Kistler passed out 35 assists. Cassidy Copenhaver and Audrey Aerts led the Hart defense with 35 digs each. Copenhaver also chipped in 13 kills.