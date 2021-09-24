HART — Hart dominated much of its four-game win over White Cloud Thursday night, 25-12, 28-30, 25-11, 25-21.
However, the most impressive Pirates' game of the four might have been the one it lost. Hart rallied from a 24-20 deficit in that game to force the extra points, and several long rallies went back and forth between the teams before White Cloud finally earned the game-two win.
Just as impressively, Hart stormed into game three and dominated from the beginning and remained in control most of the rest of the match.
"When we lost that second set, it was just like, yeah, that happened," Van Sickle said. "'Shake it off. We're going to go for it and we're going to take it. This is what we're here to do. This is the volleyball we want to play.'"
Van Sickle said the team had been struggling mentally coming into the match, which she chalked up to the school year being in full swing. But a pregame conversation about coming together got the group on the right track again.
"This week has kind of been hard for us," Van Sickle said. I think we've just hit that point in the season where everyone's tired
"We kind of came together and said, 'We are one. You guys were strong in August. You guys have the best team chemistry I've seen. What happened? We have to play as one.' We had talks yesterday and before the game today (about that), and that's exactly what they did."
Fitting the theme, every Pirate recorded at least one statistical contribution in the game. Hart was strong on defense, with Kloe Klotz recording 16 digs and Mariana VanAgtmael adding 15. Finley Kistler had 21 assists. On offense, Klotz and Addi Hovey each had eight kills and Mya Chickering added seven.
Serving was solid throughout the night for Hart, and Audrey Aerts led the team with five aces. Klotz and Kistler had four apiece.
Not a statistical leader for the night but conspicuous by her presence was senior Jayd Hovey, who made brief appearances in games three and four. The basketball star, Van Sickle said, wanted to join the team earlier this season but was recovering from ankle injuries. She is raw, having not played organized volleyball since eighth grade, but her arrival should add a jolt to the team.
"It's just learning the game, understanding the rotations and stuff like that," Van Sickle said of Hovey's working into the rotation. "She brings excitement. She brings that extra element to the team that is really going to push us forward."