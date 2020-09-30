MUSKEGON — Hart got off to a terrific start Tuesday night against a strong North Muskegon squad, but couldn't sustain the momentum of a game-one win, losing the match in four games, 18-25, 25-4, 25-12, 25-20.
The Pirates (5-6, 1-3 West Michigan Conference) took a double-digit lead early in game one and hung on for the win, but the Norse wasted no time turning things around, routing Hart in games two and three. Game four came down to the final points, but North Muskegon again came out on top.
Cassidy Copenhaver led a solid Hart defensive effort with 15 digs, and Finley Kistler and Ariana Borrego each added 10. Rylee Noggle had eight kills to pace the offense, and Copenhaver had seven. Kistler passed out 19 assists.