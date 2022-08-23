Hart started its 2022 season in style Saturday, winning the Silver bracket title at the Officials for Kids Tournament at MSA Fieldhouse. The tournament benefits DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Hart volleyball starts strong, wins Silver bracket at Officials for Kids Tournament
Andy Roberts
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.