HART — Hart bounced back from a Tuesday night loss by sweeping Mason County Central Wednesday, 25-8, 26-24, 27-25.
The Pirates (5-4, 1-2 West Michigan Conference) erased late deficits in each of the last two games to earn the sweep, displaying some mental toughness.
Finley Kistler was very effective setting, totaling 29 assists. She was also third on the team with six digs.
On offense, Rylee Noggle had nine kills to lead the way, and Cassidy Copenhaver, Avery Beachum and Audrey Aerts each added six. Copenhaver had 11 digs, and Ariana Borrego chipped in eight.