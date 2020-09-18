MUSKEGON — Hart played an impressive match Thursday night at Orchard View and earned a victory by a score of 25-21, 25-14, 25-17.
The Pirates (3-2) served well, putting nearly 90 percent of their attempts into play. Finley Kistler led the serving effort with five aces, and Audrey Aerts and Avery Beachum each had three.
Kistler also paced the team setting, with 23 assists. On offense, Rylee Noggle had nine kills and Cassidy Copenhaver added seven. Arian Borrego paced Hart defensively with 12 digs, and Aerts had 10.