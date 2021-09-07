HART — Hart took steps forward Tuesday, even though those steps did not reach the victory the Pirates had hoped for against West Michigan Conference foe Oakridge. Hart was close in two of the three games of a 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 defeat, which, while certainly not a win, marked progress.
“We don’t have the results we’re looking for right now, but we’re making progress towards our end goal, which is the conference tournament and obviously districts,” Hart coach Amanda Van Sickle said. “We didn’t finish with a win tonight, but we played better tonight than we did last week. That is our ultimate goal, looking at the process. As long as we’re improving, we can’t be mad about it.”
Hart (4-7, 0-2 WMC) took an early 3-0 lead in game one before a 6-0 run by Oakridge created a deficit. Even then, the Pirates rallied to take an 11-10 lead and were tied at 15 before the Eagles caught fire and ended the game on a 10-2 scoring run. Game three was even more competitive, with Hart up 7-4 early and repeatedly tying the score — at 15, 16, 20 and 22 — before falling short.
The hiccup came in the second game, where Oakridge snatched an early 11-4 advantage and was never threatened.
“Our serve receive and serving in the second game absolutely killed us,” Van Sickle said. “We talked about that in timeouts and in between games. We have to get a good pass to start with and we can do things with that, so we really tried to focus on fixing that to bring us back in that third game.”
Van Sickle’s team works a lot on serve receive, but the Pirates are still working on building an aggressive mentality on opposing serves.
“It’s a matter of reading it from the server’s hand and being aggressive with it,” Van Sickle said. “We tend to shy off rather than go for it and make that initiation. We’ll be working on it again.”
What Hart lacked in execution it made up for in hustle at times. One memorable point in game one saw Hart make two different terrific saves of the ball to get it back on Oakridge’s side of the net, and the Eagles hit it out of bounds on the return to give Hart the 11-10 lead, the latest lead it had in any of the three games.
Van Sickle has noted her team’s close relationship all year, and it seemed on display again in those moments.
“I was just talking to a parent about the camaraderie, the team effort and play these girls have,” Van Sickle said. “They’re all in. It’s nice to see them willing to hit the floor and going for it. It is a change for the program and it’s nice to see.”
Kloe Klotz led the Hart defense with 13 digs and Finley Kistler had 11. Mariana VanAgtmael had three aces and Mya Chickering recorded four blocks.