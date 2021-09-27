ONEKAMA — Hart volleyball had a 1-1-3 record Saturday at the Onekama Invitational, meet consisting of two-game matches.
The Pirates' day ended with a close loss to St. Mary's in the tournament semifinals (25-18, 28-26). Prior to that, Hart (6-10-3) had beaten Grand Traverse Academy (25-16, 25-18) and tied with Buckley (23-25, 25-17), Onekama (21-25, 25-21) and St. Mary's (14-25, 25-19).
Finley Kistler and Addi Hovey had big days at the service line, each posting 13 aces. Kistler also had 57 assists, and Hovey led the team in kills, with 21. Kloe Klotz had 16 kills and a team-best 43 digs, and Mariana VanAgtmael and Audrey Aerts each added 35 digs.