MUSKEGON — Hart dropped a pair of very close matches to larger schools Wednesday night at the Reeths-Puffer Quad, losing 42-39 to Division 2 top-10 Reeths-Puffer and 34-30 to Grand Haven. The Rockets defeated East Kentwood 67-9 in the first match of the night.
The losses were Hart's first of the season, and the Pirates, ranked sixth in Division 3, are now 15-2 on the year.
Each of the two losses came down to the final bout, with Hart opponents scoring key pin victories to swing the match.
Highlighting the night for Hart was yet another individual 100-win milestone, the third quad in a row in which a Pirate has hit that mark. Mason Cantu joined Spencer VanderZwaag and Chance Alvesteffer as Hart wrestlers to win their 100th career matches in the last two weeks.
Cantu enjoyed a 3-0 night, including a pin against R-P and a major decision against Grand Haven. (Full results of the East Kentwood match have not yet been reported.)
Also going 3-0 were Bryce Jorissen and Chance Alvesteffer, who had two pins each, as well as Leo Guadarrama, who had a pin and a decision victory.