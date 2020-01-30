HART — Coming from behind once more, the Hart Pirates secured the West Michigan Conference cheer title for 2020 Wednesday by taking first place at the final league jamboree, at home.

The Pirates trailed Whitehall by nine points going into the final round, but as they had done in two of the prior three jamborees, they stormed back with a great round three, scoring 253.7 points to the Vikings' 236.6 to win by eight, 645.88-637.9.

Hart had fine performances in the first two rounds Wednesday, scoring 205.7 points in the opening round and 186.48 in round two, leaving it within striking distance in the final round.

Shelby took third place in the jamboree, scoring 605.7 points. The Tigers earned the second-highest score in round three, with 247.1 points.