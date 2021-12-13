Hart finished third at Saturday's Zeeland West Invitational, posting a 3-1 record.
The Pirates lost their first match of the day against Wayland Union by a close 34-26 score, but rebounded with three easy wins. Hart defeated Watervliet 64-15, beat Zeeland West 68-3 and topped West Ottawa 42-26 in the third-place match.
Four Pirate wrestlers posted perfect records at the meet: Caleb Wilson, Trayce Tate, Mason Cantu and Leo Guadarrama. Four more went 3-1: Jose Chavira, Emmanuel Ortega, Chance Alvesteffer and Guillermo Ortega.