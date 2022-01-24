Hart went 4-1 Saturday at the West Ottawa team tournament, including close, exciting wins over Sparta and Otsego.
The Pirates topped the Spartans 39-31 and beat Otsego 42-32, and earned a sweep of their pool by also defeating Holland 51-30 and Saranac 78-3. Hart lost a tough match to the other pool champ, Plainwell, by a 49-27 margin.
A highlight of the day was senior Mason Cantu earning his 150th career victory. Cantu was one of three Pirates to go 5-0 at the meet. Joseluis Andaverde and Leo Guadarrama also earned perfect records.