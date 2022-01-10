Hart finished ninth at the competitive Allendale Invitational Saturday. The Pirates had four wrestlers place in the top three at their weight classes.
Leo Guadarrama led the way for Hart, scoring a first-place finish at 189 pounds. Guadarrama won an exciting match with Kingsley's Sam Goethals, 2-1, in the championship.
Mason Cantu took second for Hart at 152, and Trayce Tate and Austin Martinez each finished third at their weights. Jose Chavira and Jon Ponce took sixth place.
In the B-team tournament, Caleb Wilson, Ty Thomas and Bryce Jorissen each won championships.