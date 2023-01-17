Hart’s wrestling program hasn’t skipped a beat since Elijah Flores took over as head coach, winning every competition on their schedule to this point. When Shelby and Montague entered the Pirates’ gym on Wednesday, it was business as usual.

The evening matches started with Hart and Shelby taking the mat. After Shelby’s Nick Cano (106 lbs.) and Luis Casarez (113 lbs.) won their matches, the Pirates followed with pin after pin on the Tigers.

Of the next 12 matches that took place between the 120 lb. and Heavyweight classes, Hart was the champion of 11. Even more, the Pirates won eight of those matches by pinfall.

Among the Pirate victors were Halen Boos (120 lbs.), Ty Thomas (126 lb.), Joseluis Anaverde (132 lb.), Bryce Jorissen (138 lb.), Chico Salgado (144 lb.), Guillermo Ortega (150 lb.), Alex Hicks (165 lb.), Zane Thomas (175 lb.), Adrian Tice (190 lb.), Adrian Lara (215 lb.) and Ivan Lara (heavyweight).

The Tigers were able to steal a win at the 157 lb. class with Mauricio Castillo, but that wasn’t enough as they fell by a 60-12 score, giving Hart their first win of the day.

Shelby’s tough day continued immediately after their wide-margin loss to Hart, as they prepared to take on Montague. The Tigers battled the Wildcats extremely tough, trading matches back and forth.

An unquestionable turning point was when Castillo, winner of his first match with Hart, was swarmed by coaches and trainers just seconds into his match with Montague. Castillo was taken off the mat with a dislocated elbow and had to concede that match.

Shelby and Montague continued to fight and the Tigers had an opportunity to draw level with the Wildcats in the final match, but Isaiah Vega fell to pinfall which gave the Wildcats a 42-34 win.

Hart and Montague, both sitting at 1-0 on the day, would now duke it out to see who would come out on top.

The Pirates won their first five matchups over the Wildcats with the usual suspects as Boos, Ty Thomas, Anaverde and Salgado got their second wins. Trayce Tate also added a pin to the Pirates early scoring total.

Montague, hoping to crawl back, took matches over Ortega and Darice Mosley, but wouldn’t find another victory until the final match of the night. Hicks, Zane Thomas, Tice, Adrian Lara and Ivan Lara all closed out the night with wins by virtue of pinfall. Hart walked away with a convincing win, 59-10.

The Pirates are now a perfect 5-0 on the young season and with a dominant showing at home, they have to be excited about what could be when the postseason arrives. The Pirates after all, will host the first round of Regionals come season’s end.