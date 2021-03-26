HART — Hart had little trouble dispatching Kingsley and Boyne City Wednesday night to earn its second straight regional championship.
The Pirates beat Kingsley 43-22 in the semifinal match, then walloped Boyne City 60-5 in the finals.
Hart and Kingsley were tied at 22 going into the final four matchups in the semifinals, but the Pirates won all four, including pins by Bryce Jorissen and Trenton Swihart, to secure the win. Leo Guadarrama scored a decision victory and Braeden Carskadon won by forfeit in that span.
Kingsley won two of the first three matchups in the semifinals to go ahead 7-4, but the Pirates moved ahead with three straight wins by Spencer VanderZwaag, Chance Alvesteffer and Mason Cantu, including first-minute pins by VanderZwaag and Cantu, and never trailed again, although Kingsley rallied to tie the score late.
Thomas Tanner and Austin Martinez also won matchups against Kingsley.
The finals were no contest, as Hart won 12 of the 14 bouts wrestled against Boyne City, giving up only two decisions. Each team was docked a point for unsportsmanlike conduct during the dual.
Koy Bronkema got Hart rolling in the finals match with a 5-4 decision win over Jordan McBee, and the Pirates won the next five matchups as well, including technical falls by Alvesteffer and Cantu. Zane Thomas also earned a win on the mat, and VanderZwaag and Josef Bromley picked up forfeit wins.
After Boyne City's second win. Guadarrama, Carskadon, Ivan Lara, Jorissen, Swihart and Trayce Tate reeled off victories to end the match for Hart.
The Pirates were seeded #7 in the quarterfinals and will face #2 seed Whitehall Tuesday at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.