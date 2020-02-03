REMUS — Hart dominated the competition Saturday at the Chippewa Hills Warrior Duals, winning all five of its matches. The Pirates capped off the day with a 39-31 win over Division 3 #6 Chippewa Hills in the finals.

In pool play, Hart, ranked #6 in Division 4, beat Midland Bullock Creek (60-15), Freeland (65-6), Byron Center (35-30) and Grand Rapids West Catholic (66-16).

Hart took early command of the finals against Chippewa Hills, winning eight of the first nine matches to seize a 39-6 lead and clinch the dual. The Pirates earned key bonus points early in the match thanks to pin victories by Trayce Tate, Fabian Vilches-Mendoza, Mason Cantu, Jerry Brandel and Adrian Rendon.

Hart's closest win was the Byron Center match, which came down to the final bout. Hart held a 31-30 advantage when Braeden Carskadon took the mat at 215 pounds to wrestle Joseph VanTuinen. Carskadon controlled the match, though, earning a 12-3 major decision. Key bonus points in that dual came from Brandel, who scored a pin, and Cantu, who earned a major decision.

Tate, Vilches-Mendoza, Cantu, Brandel and Carskadon all had perfect records on the day, as did Chance Alvesteffer and Spencer VanderZwaag. Tanner Breitwisch had a 4-1 record.