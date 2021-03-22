HART — Hart made short work of its opponents Thursday night in the district finals to claim another championship, the program's third straight and fourth in five seasons. The Pirates beat Benzie Central 75-3 in the semifinals, then topped Reed City 78-6 in the finals.
The Pirates overwhelmed the Huskies with dominant performances in the semis. They won two matchups by forfeit, but the rest of the wins came on the mat, with only one decision win by Benzie breaking up the Hart parade. Leo Guadarrama got things started with a pin, and more pins came from Braeden Carskadon, Trenton Swihart, Trayce Tate and Austin Martinez to give Hart an insurmountable 42-0 lead just halfway through the semis.
Koy Bronkema won by decision at 130 pounds, and then the pins continued, with Spencer VanderZwaag, Mason Cantu, Zane Thomas, Thomas Tanner and Guillermo Ortega reeling them off to finish off the semifinal win.
Guadarrama also led off the finals and again did so with a pin. Carskadon followed with another, and after three straight Hart wins by forfeit, Martinez and Bronkema picked up pins to again lock up the dual at the halfway mark. VanderZwaag, Cantu, Thomas and Angel Garza earned pins in the finals as well.
The Pirates also celebrated yet another milestone individual win at the districts, as Tanner earned his 100th career victory as part of a 2-0 night. Bryce Jorissen was also 2-0, winning twice by forfeit.
Hart will host the regional tournament Wednesday, opening with Kingsley in the semifinals and opposing the Gladstone/Boyne City winner in the finals with a win.