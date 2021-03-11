WHITEHALL — In a potential quarterfinal preview, Division 3 #6-ranked Hart put a good effort on the mat Wednesday at the Whitehall Quad, but couldn't knock off #3 Whitehall, falling 39-22. The Pirates did win their other two matches, routing Mason County Central 66-15 and defeating rival Shelby 69-3. The Tigers beat MCC too, 39-22, and lost to Whitehall 73-6.
Hart had just wrestled #2 Alma a few days prior, and Hart coach Brad Altland said it was "a coin flip" on which team he'd pick between the two in a head-to-head matchup, adding that it helped the Pirates to be able to go against both.
"It's good to see a couple of the top three teams in the state and know we can battle with them going forward," Altland said. "Hopefully we can make some changes going forward, stay healthy, and hopefully get another chance at them at the team state (meet)."
The Whitehall match was the first of the night, and began at 103 pounds, giving Hart the early edge as several of its strongest wrestlers took the mat early. The Pirates didn't trail Whitehall until after the ninth bout was complete.
Bryce Jorissen opened the match with a quick pin of Nolan Taranko, and Trenton Swihart earned a 7-3 win over Dylan Osborn in the next bout wrestled. Spencer VanderZwaag won 5-0 over Riley Buys, and Chance Alvesteffer blanked Aiden Weiler 10-0 to put the Pirates ahead 16-9.
After a Whitehall pin, Mason Cantu won the night's most exciting matchup, scoring five points in the final seconds to come back and defeat Marco Moore 7-3, pushing Hart's lead out to 19-15.
From there, though, it was all Whitehall, which has many of its best wrestlers at the top end of the weight classes. Hart's only win the rest of the way was a 5-4 battle by Leo Guadarrama over Kris Dowdell.
The Pirates bounced back with a very impressive win over Shelby, taking all but one of the matchups. Only a Luis Cesarez decision win over Juan Sarabia spared the Tigers from a shutout.
It's been a great year for Hart, which has ridden some top-end talent to solid results. At one point this season, three Pirates earned their 100th career wins in three quads - Alvesteffer, Cantu and VanderZwaag.
"We've got a good core group of solid wrestlers that are making our younger kids, the ones who are stepping up, better," Altland said. "It's been good. We have pretty good chemistry going. COVID's been hard on everybody, so we're lacking a little bit in experience, mat time, and stuff, but everybody is right now. It's nice to see those guys help with their maturity and leadership to get them where we need to go."
It's also the fourth straight year Hart has had an impressive regular season, going back to the 2017 regional finalist team. Despite graduating a slew of impressive grapplers in that time, Hart continues to churn out great seasons, the mark of a program hitting on all cylinders. Altland said community-wide support is a major factor in those results.
"We have a great core group of people working on the program," Altland said. "It's not about one person. Our community and our parents have gotten the kids to buy in. The middle school is wrestling really well right now too. Unfortunately, because of COVID, we didn't get to do our youth program, but our youth program (is in good shape). So there's a lot of positive things going for us. With the people in the heart of our program, my coaching staff, we all do our part to make things keep going, and it's been great. It takes a lot to get where we're at."
Shelby, meanwhile, is in the rebuild phase of the program. Though results have been better this year - notably, the Tigers are filling most of the weight classes - things still aren't where coach Dustin Dean would like.
One thing Dean would like to see improve is more of a bulldog mentality in his wrestlers, especially when they're heavy underdogs. He didn't like what he perceived as a relative lack of fight in the Hart match.
"When you go out and you know you're going to wrestle really tough opponents every single match, I think it's hard for a younger team like ours to understand they still have to battle," Dean said. "As the night went on, in the Hart dual we didn't battle very hard. Against Whitehall, we started battling. It's hard when you have a young team to understand that, but I think tonight, they understood that battling is important."
This year more than any other, he added, staying in the fight is important. There's no telling when the virus might rear its head and affect an individual wrestler's postseason bracket, giving him an opportunity that might not have been there before.
"You never know," Dean said. "You might have a #1-ranked guy not be able to wrestle. They have to look at, who are they wrestling right now? Not who's in their bracket, their region or their district. It's who you're across from in that moment."