KALAMAZOO — Hart was fighting from behind from the first bout Friday night in the state quarterfinals, and while the Pirates made a late surge to get close, they were unable to knock off #4 seed Imlay City, dropping a 45-24 decision at Wings Event Center to end their team season.
The Pirates only led once in the match, after Julian Vasquez opened things up with a decision win at 112 pounds. However, for a brief window it looked like they might launch a rally when Zane Thomas and Alex Hicks earned consecutive pins to slice a big Imlay City lead from 27-8 to 27-20. With stars Leo Guadarrama and Ivan Lara still to wrestle, there was hope.
However, at 189, the Spartans' Lance Wolford surprised Jon Ponce with a pin victory, essentially ending the match. Leo Guadarrama responded with a 15-2 major decision against state qualifier Latham Perry at 215, but that was the last win for Hart.
Coach Brad Altland said a lineup switcheroo pulled by Imlay City threw the team's game plan off. The Pirates anticipated Mason Cantu wrestling one of Imlay City's best, Anthony D'Ambrosio, at 145, but instead D'Ambrosio bumped to 152. That gave Cantu an easier draw against Austin Herrera, which he parlayed into a technical fall, but D'Ambrosio also got a better draw, facing Guillermo Ortega instead of the former state runner-up Cantu. D'Ambrosio took advantage with a pin.
That change forced Hart to rejigger things elsewhere in the lineup and gave the Spartans the advantage.
"Could we have wrestled better here?" Altland said. "Yeah. If you don't win, you always could've wrestled better. We've got room to grow. We've got a young team and I'm proud of them."
After Vasquez' win, Imlay City ripped off four straight victories, including two pins, before Cantu's technical fall. Among them was a hotly contested match between Hart star Trayce Tate and the other D'Ambrosio, regional runner-up Dominic, at 119. Tate trailed 6-5 in the final minute of that one but appeared to be on the verge of scoring near-fall points to get the win until D'Ambrosio turned the tables to score a clinching reversal and win 8-5.
"They're a good squad," Altland said of Imlay City. "They beat some perennial powerhouses to get here and they've had a great season too, and they wrestled well. They won the matches we needed to win."
The team season's end was still a mark of all Hart has accomplished. Three consecutive regional championships is a pipe dream at just about any school, and that the Pirates got this one, amid midseason roster departures and with a squad that wasn't ranked over the final several weeks of the season, is a mark of a strong program.
"On paper, we shouldn't have (gotten here), but the boys just continued to win," Altland said. "Even when we didn't start off very well, all of a sudden we got a spark and the kids got going."
The season isn't over, of course, for the four Pirates - Cantu, Tate, Guadarrama and Thomas - who qualified for state. The former three are veterans of the state meet and come in with strong podium hopes; Cantu in particular, as the #2 seed in the tournament, is a contender for the title. Thomas drew the #1 seed in his bracket, unbeaten Connor Owens of Flint Powers Catholic, who was runner-up last year.
"I think Mason, Trayce and Leo, if they wrestle well and have a good week of practice, they'll all have the opportunity to make the podium," Altland said. "Zane, it's his first time. He's had a great season and come a long way. If he has a good week, you never know. Everyone laces their shoes up (the same way). I've seen a few #1 seeds get knocked off."