GRAND HAVEN — Hart ended its regular season on a high note Saturday, going 3-0 at the Grand Haven Quad against three tough opponents. The wins lifted Hart's season record to 22-4.
The Pirates defeated Division 2 #10 Sparta to open their night, 35-27, then picked up a close win over St. Joseph, 42-33. Hart capped off its performance with a 33-27 win over Grand Haven, avenging a loss earlier this season.
Three Hart wrestlers earned 3-0 records at the quad. Thomas Tanner earned two pins and a win by decision, and Spencer VanderZwaag won once by pin and once by decision with a forfeit win. Leo Guadarrama won twice by decision and once by major decision.