SHELBY — Hart notched a 3-2 record Saturday at the Shelby Super Duals, advancing to the championship flight in the tournament before dropping a pair of matches.
The Pirates defeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central 58-15, Cedar Springs 54-29, and Kent City 42-28 in pool play before running into a pair of highly-ranked foes in the championship rounds. Hart lost to Division 3 #7 Fremont 50-25 and to Division 2 #8 Reeths-Puffer, the eventual champion, 54-30.
Hart had three wrestlers post perfect records: Chance Alvesteffer, Mason Cantu and Tanner Breitwisch.
Shelby went 1-2 in pool action Saturday, defeating Ludington 60-6 but dropping to Forest Hills Central (53-24) and Reeths-Puffer (72-6). The Tigers lost their bracket match to Grant, 40-24. Zachary Parker won all four of his matches by pin and was the Tigers’ standout performer.