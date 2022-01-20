WHITEHALL — Hart always knows what it's in for when it faces Whitehall, and Wednesday was no exception as the Pirates took a 60-12 defeat to the top team in the West Michigan Conference. Hart did rally from a 29-9 deficit to top Montague 46-29 in its first match of the evening.
The Pirates were unlikely to beat Whitehall in any case, but missing a few wrestlers in the lower weights didn't help. Some reserves gamely stepped up when called upon, however.
"I'd like to see it a little closer," Hart coach Brad Altland said. "They're just a good team. They're a solid team and when we get above 152 (pounds), we don't have much of an answer for them except for one weight class. They're good and a well-coached team. I thought our kids wrestled tough. We battled and we didn't roll over. Now we go back to the mat room and work harder. Now we've got a goal. That's what we want to be like."
The lineup shuffle wasn't Hart's only obstacle, as Altland also alluded to "internal issues" the team is working through. Whatever they may be - Altland didn't elaborate - they're not stopping the Pirates from getting their work in, and the coach said he's pleased with that part.
"The kids are working hard and I'm really happy with that," Altland said. "We're not there yet, but they're working hard and I'm looking forward to the postseason. We'll have to come up with a couple answers, but we're headed that way."
The Pirates faced a gut-check against Montague when they fell behind 29-9. The match started at 103 pounds, so Hart's shorthanded roster at the lower weights took center stage. However, at the upper weights, the Pirates dominated and scored the final 37 points of the match, with bonus points in all but one of the seven consecutive victories.
"We had some kids yesterday have to step up and be varsity wrestlers, and they did well," Altland said. "We've had to move some kids around, and we had kids step up and get bonus points where we needed them. We had a couple kids that lost their matches but didn't give up as many bonus points. That's how you win duals."
The Pirates' loss to Whitehall wasn't without bright spots, as Mason Cantu eked out a 4-3 overtime win over Alec Pruett in a battle of all-state wrestlers. Cantu turned up the aggressiveness in the extra period, which made a big difference in the win. He picked up a forfeit win against Montague and went 2-0 for the night.
"Those are good learning matches this time of year," Altland said of Cantu's win. "They're not deal-breakers if you lose them, but they're good prep matches for us to get going towards the postseason. That's good for us."
Bryce Jorissen won both his matches by pin, and Leo Guadarrama also went 2-0 with a pin victory and a decision. Altland also expressed pride in Julian Vasquez, who went 0-2 but was one of the Pirates called upon to step in for an unavailable teammate.
"The kid went out and wrestled tough and scrapped and battled," Altland said. "Sometimes it's not about winning. It's good that I know I have some kids in the lower ends that are willing to step up when we need them."