Hart went 2-1 Wednesday at the Grand Haven Quad, defeating Howell (45-27) and Mendon (81-0) and losing a tough match to Division 1 Grand Haven (35-32).
The Buccaneers led most of the way before Hart, led by consecutive pins from Jose Chavira and Trayce Tate, made a late comeback to get within three points, 31-28. However, Grand Haven was able to clinch the match with a win at 125 pounds.
Five Pirates earned 3-0 records at the quad. Leo Guadarrama, Mason Cantu, Tate and Chance Alvesteffer each recorded a pair of pins on their way to perfect records, and Jose Chavira scored a pin and a decision on the day. Ty Thomas won both his matches.