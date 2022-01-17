Hart ripped off four straight wins to end its day Saturday at the Benzie Central Super Duals, finishing with a 4-1 record.
The Pirates' lone defeat came in their first matchup, a 44-21 loss to #7-ranked Kingsley. The Stags had six consecutive wins at the lower weights to build a lead Hart couldn't overcome.
However, Hart responded with lopsided wins over Benzie Central (66-12), Gladwin (72-5) and Kalkaska (72-10), as well as a close victory over Gladstone (42-35).
Pirate wrestlers to go unbeaten at the tournament were Jose Chavira, Mason Cantu, Leo Guadarrama and Jon Ponce. Five more Hart athletes went 4-1: Bryce Jorissen, Joseluis Andaverde, Guillermo Ortega and Zane Thomas.