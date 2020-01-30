MANISTEE — Hart's wrestling team secured the #2 position in the West Michigan Conference Wednesday by sweeping the Manistee Quad. Hart beat Mason County Central 61-11 and picked up a 72-9 victory over Manistee.

It was another strong day for many Pirate wrestlers. Jerry Brandel and Braeden Carskadon each won a pair of matches by pin. Carskadon joined Trayce Tate as securing pins in overtime against the Chippewas.

Earning one pin each in 2-0 nights were Tate, Spencer VanderZwaag, Bryce Jorissen, Thomas Tanner and Tanner Breitwisch. Also going 2-0 were Chance Alvesteffer, Mason Cantu, Guillermo Ortega and Leo Guadarrama.