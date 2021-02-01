Hart wrestling had one of its finest seasons on record in 2019-20, winning the regional championship and reaching the final eight for the first time since 1990.
The Pirates will have a tough time repeating, especially since they are moving back up to Division 3 this season. However, Hart is certainly going to try, and the Pirates should again have a very good team.
Hart did lose four great seniors to graduation, including all-state performers Tanner Breitwisch and Jerry Brandel, regional qualifier Fabian Vilches-Mendoza, and Andy Rendon. However, many Pirate returners boast strong resumes and give the team a solid base to start with.
Four all-state wrestlers and five wrestlers who won at least 40 matches are back, including returning runner-up Mason Cantu. Trayce Tate, who took fourth last year, the highest finish ever by a Pirate freshman, is back too, as well as all-staters Chance Alvesteffer and Thomas Tanner. State qualifiers Leo Guadarrama, Trenton Swihart, Spencer VanderZwaag and Braeden Carskadon are back, too, and Bryce Jorissen is poised for a big year as a returning starter. The Pirates are loaded with talent.
The rest of the lineup is where the questions will begin, not least because, of course, athletes have not been able to do much wrestling since last season ended because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
“It makes it hard to develop the younger wrestlers with no contact allowed,” Hart coach Brad Altland said. “(That) will really present a challenge for our program. Loss of camps, spring and summer out-of-season competition and summer workouts will prove a hurdle we will have to get through.”
No one knows what sort of schedule Hart will have this year, but if the Pirates are able to go through the West Michigan Conference, they’ll be tested. Whitehall has ruled the conference for the past six years and is loaded again; the Vikings are also in D-3, so they could meet Hart at some point in the tournament. Hart is headed north in the state tournament, though, and Altland looks at Gladstone, Grayling, Kingsley and Reed City as potential challengers early in the bracket.
More than anything, though, Altland and his Pirates hope to hit the mat.
“A successful season will be (that we) get to start and the kids will be as focused as they were last season,” Altland said. “With all the new changes and distractions, if they work hard as a group as they did last year, we will have a good season.”