Hart opened its wrestling season impressively Wednesday night, picking up two wins over ranked opponents.
The Pirates, themselves ranked #9 in Division 3, topped Pine River and St. Louis, ranked #4 and #6 in Division 4 respectively, at the Pine River Quad. Hart beat the Bucks 45-22 and beat the Sharks 46-30.
Six Pirates went 2-0 on the night, led by Trayce Tate with two pins. Caleb Wilson, Leo Guadarrama, Zane Thomas and Mason Cantu each won a match by pin as well, and Cantu added a technical fall victory. Chance Alvesteffer won matches by major decision and by decision.
Bryce Jorissen won his only match of the night by pin as well.