Hart rolled past Shelby, 59-9, on its way to a 2-0 record at Wednesday's Ravenna Quad. The Pirates also beat Ravenna 72-6.
Shelby took a tough 42-39 defeat to Mason County Central in its other matchup at the quad.
The Pirates won the first 12 bouts against Shelby and scored extra-point wins in the first eight before the Tigers picked up victories in the final two matchups.
Leo Guadarrama and Austin Martinez led Hart with two pins each on the night, and Jon Ponce, Ivan Lara, Mason Cantu, Caleb Wilson and Bryce Jorissen each went 2-0 with one pin. Zane Thomas and Joseluis Andaverde also scored 2-0 records for the evening. Trayce Tate and Emmanuel Ortega each were 1-0 with a pin.
Shelby grabbed a 24-18 lead over MCC early in those teams' matchup, but the Spartans were able to rally and scored a pin in the final bout to swing the match.
Nick Cano had the lone 2-0 record for the Tigers at the quad, scoring a pin and a decision.