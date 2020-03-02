KALAMAZOO — Hart's first quarterfinal appearance since 1990 ended in disappointment Friday afternoon, as the Pirates, seeded #4, dropped a 43-18 decision to #5 Manchester.
The Flying Dutchmen showed they may have been underseeded Saturday by nearly knocking off top seed Hudson, falling 31-29.
Hart got off to the start it wanted with back-to-back wins to start the dual, one by star sophomore Mason Cantu, who pinned Markus Grebe at 140 pounds, then another by Jerry Brandel, who defeated Garrett Pope 13-6 at 145.
"When I found out that 140 was the starting weight I was excited to finally get out on the mat and wrestle," Cantu told Kirstie Smith. "I was thinking about getting out there and trying to get the team off to a good start with a win so we could gain momentum."
For more of this story, pick up a copy of this week's Oceana's Herald-Journal or buy our e-edition.