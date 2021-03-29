GRAYLING — Hart set a new school record Saturday at the Division 3 individual wrestling regionals in Grayling by qualifying 10 wrestlers to the state meet out of the 12 who qualified.
Also for Hart, Pirate assistant coach Rocky Smith was named regional assistant coach of the year.
"A well-deserved award," Hart coach Brad Altland said of Smith's honor.
Leading the way for Hart were two regional champions, Trayce Tate and Mason Cantu, 119 and 145 pounds respectively. Tate knocked off previously unbeaten Austin Solis of Gladstone by injury default in the regional finals after having previously earned a first-period pin in the semifinals.
Cantu worked through two decision wins for his title after a first-round pin, edging Toby Wilcox of Kingsley for the title, 4-2, after defeating Michael Stepanovich of Benzie Central 13-6 in the semis.
The Pirates' third regional finalist was runner-up Thomas Tanner at 160, who first won by technical fall, then eked out a 2-1 win over Pinconning's Tyler Brooks, before dropping a 7-1 decision in the finals to Kyan Fessenden of Kingsley.
Hart had two third-place finishers. Spencer VanderZwaag earned third place at 130, defeating top seed Jordan McBee of Boyne City by pin in the third-place match, and Chance Alvesteffer took third at 135, twice defeating Cayden Remainder of Freeland in the regional bracket.
Hart's fourth-place finishers included Bryce Jorissen at 103; Austin Martinez at 125; Leo Guadarrama at 189; and Braeden Carskadon of 285. Martinez had to wrestle teammate Koy Bronkema in the blood round, defeating him by a 3-2 decision. Carskadon earned two pin victories in the regional bracket.
In addition to Bronkema, who won a 9-0 major decision in his first-round match, Zane Thomas also won one match, by forfeit, to reach the blood round, but fell short of state qualification.