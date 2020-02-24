CHARLEVOIX — Hart had a banner day Saturday at the Division 4 individual regional tournament in Charlevoix, sending 10 of its 11 regional qualifiers on to the state meet.

The Pirates had an impressive three regional champions. Mason Cantu was one of them, at 135 pounds, to beef up his record on the season to 49-2. Cantu scored a first-period pin over his first foe, Iron Mountain's Isaac Manier, then picked up close decisions in his last two matches, beating Pine River's Cayden Mys 2-0 and then edging Oscoda's Anthony Ward 7-4 in the finals.

Chance Alvesteffer picked up a regional title at 130, and like Cantu he scored close decisions in his last two wins. After pinning Newberry's Derek Bowler, Alvesteffer beat Mason County Central's Carter Hirschfeld 5-2 in the semifinals and eked out a 3-2 win over Pine River's Jordan Koetje in the finals.

Tanner Breitwisch was Hart's third champ. He got a first-round bye, then pinned Frankfort's Jeff Lane and beat Whittemore-Prescott's Ronnie Boggs 6-0 in the finals.

Two other regional finalists finished second for Hart. Trayce Tate reached the finals at 112 with a first-round bye and a pin of teammate Trenton Swihart in the semifinals. Tate fell 9-1 to Iron Mountain's Shawn McGuire in the finals.

Jerry Brandel took second at 145. He earned a pair of pins, over Onaway's Brendan Fenstermaker and Whittemore-Prescott's Kyle Fenner, before losing 5-0 to Bark River-Harris' Drew Allgeyer in the finals.

Leo Guadarrama finished third for Hart at 171. He beat Munising's Gabriel Cole in the blood round, 9-2, to advance to state, then topped Rogers City's Clayton Henry 9-3 in the third-place match. Spencer VanderZwaag added a third-place at 125, beating Rudyard's Deven Ellison 6-0 in the blood round and edging Whittemore-Prescott's Devan Nader 4-2 in the third-place match.

Rounding out Hart's state qualifiers were three fourth-place finishers: Thomas Tanner at 152, Braeden Carskadon at 215, and Swihart at 112. Each won blood-round matches; Tanner beat Munising's Devin Moore 3-0, Carskadon earned a technical fall over Mancelona's Mike Boughner, and Swihart pinned Manton's Xavier Elkins. Tanner nearly finished third, but lost in overtime to Evart's Reese Ransom, 4-2.

Fabian Vilches-Mendoza nearly made it a clean sweep of state qualifiers, winning his first-round match by tiebreaker over Onaway's Teddy Peters. However, in a blood-round match later, Vilches-Mendoza again went to overtime, this time against Rudyard's Austin Davis, and fell short, 7-5.