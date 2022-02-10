MONTAGUE — Hart faced a bit of a gut-check from Montague in Wednesday's district finals matchup in the Wildcats' home gym, but the Pirates responded with four straight wins to close out a 46-31 finals victory. That gave Hart its fourth straight district title.
Shelby fell to Montague 46-34 in a district semifinal battle to set up the championship match.
"We had a couple matches that didn't go our way, but we pulled through, so that's good," Hart coach Brad Altland said. "I guess that's what it's all about in tournament play. We're making a step."
The Pirates trailed 31-24 late in the match against Montague after a string of four straight Wildcat wins, including a surprise pin of West Michigan Conference champ Ty Thomas by Chris Aebig, which reversed the outcome of that matchup four days prior. However, after Mason Cantu received a forfeit win at 152 pounds, the Pirates reeled off three more bonus-point wins to secure the title. Guillermo Ortega knocked off Michael Moore by a 10-2 margin, which put Hart back on top 34-31, and Zane Thomas and Alex Hicks each earned pins to close it out.
Hart got off to a strong start in the finals, with Leo Guadarrama and Jon Ponce each scoring pins in the first two bouts. Julian Vasquez also picked up a pin victory, followed by Trayce Tate doing the same and staking Hart to a 24-10 lead. Tate's win was his 100th career victory, joining him with other recent Hart stars like his brother Brady.
"I've been working for it for a long time," Tate said of his milestone win. "I watched my brother and a lot of other wrestlers I looked up to get theirs, and it feels pretty good."
The championship also must have felt good for Hart, which dealt with what Altland called "some internal drama" in the middle of the season, including a couple of departures from the team. However, the Pirates were able to come together and fill the vacated spots in the lineup.
"In the middle of the season, we were struggling a little bit trying to find our place," Altland said. "Some young kids have really stepped up in our lineup and done really well, and made some commitments on filling weight classes that needed to be filled. That's what's brought us along. The chemistry is really coming together."
Although the match was already decided by the time Hicks took the mat at 171, Altland said his win was a good one for the team. Hicks is one of the Pirates who was thrust into a bigger role during the season.
"(He) has been a big part of our lineup through the season and made a difference," Altland said of Hicks.
Earlier in the night, things looked good early for Shelby after three straight pin victories to start off from Sebastian Melchor, Travis Boughan and Alex Calixto, but Montague's stars were able to spearhead a late comeback.
Luis Cesarez picked up a major decision later in the match to push Shelby's lead out to 22-11, but from there Montague scored 23 straight points and the Tigers never led again.
"We knew going in that Montague was tough from 119 through 145," Shelby coach Dustin Dean said. "Our goal was to distance ourselves before that part of the line-up. We came up short (in) distancing ourselves in that respect. There were a few matches that we felt that we could have won, but we didn't."
Imylio Cortes and Ivan Fessenden were able to add pins to the Tigers' score late in the match, but Shelby's team season ended in defeat.
"I'm proud of the gains that this team made this year from the beginning until now," Dean said. "We have gotten better every week and have been competing better as a whole."
Hart advanced to Wednesday's regional at Kent City, where the Pirates will face three foes who are tough, but beatable. Hart drew Orchard View in the semifinals and with a win would advance to face the winner of Kent City and Comstock Park.
"We have to do some things next week better than we did today, but it's looking (promising)," Altland said. "We've got to win our first match coming out. Kent City...are big ones. They're pretty solid. They've got some good kids. It'll be interesting."