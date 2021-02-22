BELDING — Hart won all three of its matches Saturday at the Belding Quad, defeating county foe Hesperia 54-15 and also knocking off Forest Hills Northern (48-21) and Belding (61-6).
The Panthers went 1-2, defeating Belding 47-36 and falling to FHN by a 45-34 margin.
Hart's 3-0 wrestlers included Trayce Tate, Spencer VanderZwaag, Chance Alvesteffer, Mason Cantu, Thomas Tanner, Leo Guadarrama and Angel Garza.
Full Hesperia/Hart results have not yet been reported, but the Panthers got strong days out of Alex Sayer, who pinned both his FHN and Belding opponents, as well as Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly, River Roberson, Mack Baird and Korbin Klaus, who each earned victories in both of those duals as well.