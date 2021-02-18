HART — Hart won all three of its matches Wednesday at its home quad. The Pirates defeated county foe Hesperia 63-15 and also knocked off Muskegon Catholic 69-9 and edged Fremont in a close match, 37-33.
The Pirates trailed late in the Fremont match, 33-25, before Leo Guadarrama and Braeden Carskadon delivered back-to-back third-period pins to lift their team to the win.
Guadarrama and Carskadon were among the five Pirates who went 3-0 on the night. Chance Alvesteffer, Mason Cantu and Thomas Tanner also had perfect records.
The Panthers lost 63-12 to Fremont and defeated Muskegon Catholic 54-24 to close out the night. Mack Baird and River Roberson led Hesperia with 3-0 records. Roberson earned two pins and a win by decision, and Baird had a pin, a decision and a win by forfeit.