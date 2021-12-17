Hart won both its matches Wednesday at a home quad, routing West Michigan Conference wrestling newcomer Oakridge 84-0 and easily beating Mason County Central 58-18.
The Eagles fielded a squad of only four wrestlers, so many Pirates earned forfeit wins in that match. Ten Hart wrestlers were 2-0 on the night.
Leo Guadarrama scored both of his victories by pin, and Trayce Tate was the only other Hart wrestler to score two wins on the mat, earning a pin and a major decision. Chance Alvesteffer, Ty Thomas and Zane Thomas each had a pin and a forfeit, and Emmanuel Ortega scored a decision win and a forfeit. Mason Cantu, Alex Hicks, Joseluis Andaverde and Guillermo Ortega all won twice by forfeit. Bryce Jorissen won a decision against MCC.