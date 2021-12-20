HART — Hart missed out on the top spot at Saturday's Mark Bosse Memorial Invitational, but it was a successful day for the Pirates.
Hart took second with 202.5 points, eight behind Lakewood. The Pirates would've finished first, but decided to field a B team and put Bryce Jorissen on it; Jorissen went on to win the 130-pound championship, one of four Pirates to reach the top of the podium. His performance helped the B team finish 14th of the 19 teams to compete.
"Hindsight is 20/20," Hart coach Brad Altland said. "But we learned things today. I'd like to have wrestled a little better, but I'm happy with what we did today."
Hart's other three champions were the three of the Pirates' veteran performers - Leo Guadarrama, Trayce Tate and Mason Cantu. Each of the three improved to 11-0 on the season with their work Saturday.
Guadarrama fought off a tough semifinal challenge from previously unbeaten Nathaniel Graham of Lakewood, but dominated his finals match against another unbeaten foe, Tri-County's Lloyd Ruesink, earning his second pin of the day to claim the 189-pound championship.
"(Guadarrama) saw some stuff he's not used to seeing, struggled for a minute, then he recovered and wrestled a solid finals match," Altland said.
Tate also knocked off a previously unbeaten foe in his finals match, blanking Mio's Tyler Demory for the 119-pound title. He pinned his first two opponents. Cantu defeated Tri-County's Anthony Stalhood in the finals at 152 by a 7-3 margin, capping a strong day in which he also had a pin and a technical fall.
"Trayce looked real good against a kid that's tough," Altland said. "He put himself in a really good position and had a good match and stayed in good control. Mason started off a little slow, but finished solid and ended up controlling the kid the whole match.
"Those three are good, and they're my three team leaders, so that's what I'm hoping the younger kids follow."
Chance Alvesteffer made it four finalists for Hart, scoring two pins before dropping a finals match to unbeaten Daniel Krebs of Lakewood.
Other top-five placers for Hart were Jose Chavira, who finished third at 103; Guillermo Ortega, who was fourth at 171; and Ty Thomas, who took fifth at 125 and reeled off four pins on the day.
While the Pirates have been very impressive early in the season, Altland said he thinks his team has room to improve as well.
"We have a couple kids who are out, a couple holes in our lineup we're looking to fill," Altland said. "It looks like they're going to get filled at a couple different weights. Moving forward I hope to be strong in January. Those are the matches we want to win, February matches at the state tournament. I'm hoping we have the opportunity to do that again."
The Pirates, of course, have the looming specter of a dual with Whitehall, which will come later in the season. While the Vikings aren't blocking Hart in the district this year as they're in Division 2, Altland still wants a good showing in that matchup and thinks the Pirates are capable of one.
"They're tough on the top end," Altland said of Whitehall. "They're very tough, but they also have some holes. I hope it's a competitive dual. If we have this break and get a little better, I hope it's a competitive dual. It's fun."
Hesperia placed seventh at the tournament, scoring 87 points. A couple of absences due to illness prevented a better showing, but Panthers' coach Mark Arbogast was less concerned with the final standings than what he saw on the mat, and there he was pleased.
"I thought it was a good day," Arbogast said. "We got to have some of our guys in some real tough matches, and I think that's the most important thing right now. December is about learning and growing.
"I told the guys, when I wake up in the morning, I never say, 'Hey, I'm ready to lose.' But you can learn a lot from your losses, and that's what gets you better. We're focused on getting better."
The Panthers' highlight probably came from freshman Skyler Stalbaum, who reached the 130-pound finals before falling to Jorissen. Stalbaum is a novice in the sport, having only wrestled "seven weeks in his life," Arbogast said, before this season, but has turned heads. The loss to Jorissen was his first of the season, and he recorded two pins earlier, including one in overtime.
"Making it to the finals as a freshman is exciting," Arbogast said.
Hesperia's second finalist was River Roberson at 135. Like Stalbaum, he scored an overtime win during the tournament. He dropped a 9-1 major decision to Zachary Gibson of Lakewood, a returning state champion, in the finals.
Three other Panthers finished fourth: Stephen Priese at 112, Scott Quinn at 135 and Brandon Quinn at 145.
The standout quality Arbogast has seen from his wrestlers so far has been tenacity. Even when matches don't go their way, the Panthers don't stop trying to score points.
"They're never counting themselves out of a match," Arbogast said. "It's just refreshing to see that kind of wrestling. We had some kids not come today because they were sick, but they really wanted to come. Those kids are excited to be here even if they're not (here). All the guys just want to keep wrestling and want to be here. They want to get better. I think that's awesome."
The Hesperia lineup is still a work in progress, but the Panthers are optimistic in their future.
"Keep remembering that we're trying to get in better shape, trying to learn as much technique as possible before the end of the year," Arbogast said. "When everyone gets into their fighting weights, good things are going to happen for sure."