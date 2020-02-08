HART — There would be no stopping Whitehall Friday at the West Michigan Conference wrestling tournament, but the Pirates had a solid night of their own, taking second place and finishing over 170 points ahead of anyone besides the league champ Vikings. Shelby finished in fifth place.

Hart had several runners-up and one league champ, Leo Guadarrama, in a performance that stoked optimism for next week's district tournament.

"We wrestled good," Hart coach Brad Altland said. "The biggest thing for us is that we didn't get injured. We're leaving here healthy...we have some stuff to improve on, but we're hoping we'll have a good week next week."

