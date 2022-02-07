MONTAGUE — Hart finished a strong second place Saturday at the West Michigan Conference tournament in Montague, scoring 185.5 points. Shelby earned fourth place and scored 95 points.
The Pirates had three wrestlers win the WMC title: Ty Thomas at 125 pounds, Leo Guadarrama at 189 and Trayce Tate at 119.
Guadarrama improved to a spectacular 39-0 on the season with his title, scoring a pin in the semifinals and then a tough decision win in the finals. Thomas knocked off top seed Zane McCabe of Mason County Central in the finals by pin after a close decision win in the semifinals. Tate earned a pin and a technical fall to win his title.
Hart had four other finalists who took second place: Bryce Jorissen (130), Guillermo Ortega (152), Zane Thomas (171) and Ivan Lara (285).
Placing third for Hart were Julio Sarabia (135), Uriel Vilches-Mendoza (140), Alex Hicks (160), Jon Ponce (215) and Julian Vasquez (112).
Shelby's top finisher was Nick Cano, who placed second at 103. The Tigers had several wrestlers earn third place: Cade Clement (145), Marco Garcia (152), Sebastian Melchor (171) and Travis Boughan (189).