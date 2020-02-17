OSCODA — Hart had a terrific day at Saturday's individual district tournament in Oscoda, advancing 11 of its 14 wrestlers on to the regionals.

Four of Hart's 11 placers were district champions: Tanner Breitwisch, Trayce Tate, Chance Alvesteffer and Mason Cantu.

Cantu improved his season record to 46-2 by picking up three victories at 135 pounds. He earned a pair of decision wins to close his day, defeating Oscoda's Anthony Ward 7-3 in the finals.

Alvesteffer now holds a 45-3 record after earning three wins of his own at 130. Alvesteffer earned two pins to reach the finals and then fought off Pine River's Jordan Koetje in a 2-0 overtime decision, claiming his district title.

Tate, now 36-6 on the season, only had to win twice to win the 112-pound title, scoring a pin and then defeating Mancelona's Kyle Corcoran 8-0 in the title match. Breitwisch improved to 37-5 with three victories, scoring two pins and then edging Whittemore-Prescott's Ronnie Boggs 2-0 in the finals.

Spencer VanderZwaag was Hart's fourth finalist, coming in second place at 125. VanderZwaag went 3-1 on the day, earning a pin, a major decision and a decision before losing 9-0 to Oscoda's Zach Ouillette in the district finals.

Third-placers for Hart were Braeden Carskadon (215), Leo Guadarrama (171), Thomas Tanner (152), Jerry Brandel (145) and Trenton Swihart (112). Carskadon went 4-1, with two pin victories and two major decisions, and Gudarrama scored three pins on his way to his own 4-1 record. Tanner also went 4-1, winning twice by pin. Brandel and Swihart each earned 2-1 records.

Fabian Vilches-Mendoza was Hart's 11th placer, coming in fourth at 135. He had a 2-2 record for the day, with both wins coming by pin.

Hart's three wrestlers that did not place each won one match before falling in the blood round. Zane Thomas (152), Nick Sawdy (119) and Bryce Jorissen (103) saw their individual seasons come to an end.