KENT CITY — It hasn't been the easiest team season for Hart wrestling, which weathered internal unrest and a few starters' departing the team as a result. However, the Pirates ensured Wednesday that this season will end the same place the previous two did - in Kalamazoo.
Hart defeated Orchard View 66-9 and held off Comstock Park 44-27 to earn its third consecutive regional title and advance to the quarterfinals. The Pirates will learn their quarterfinal opponent Sunday evening on the MHSAA website.
"It's probably meant as much as any of them," Hart coach Brad Altland said of the regional crown. "The boys have really come together. We wrestled at individual districts (Feb. 12), and we did alright, but our kids felt we didn't really wrestle when we got caught. These kids wrestle well together. There's a group here and they're really supportive and they really work hard. When one of them falls, the other one seems to figure out how to step up, and it's fun to watch."
The Pirates, who have won 10 straight duals since losing to Division 2 regional champ Whitehall in January, grabbed big early leads in both matches, but Comstock Park was able to fight back and get within three points late in the match, at 24-21. Hart responded with a pin victory by Zane Thomas and dominant major decisions by Leo Guadarrama and Ivan Lara to clinch the title.
There have been several Pirates that have shown tremendous improvement throughout the season, and Lara is certainly one of the most prominent. After struggling early in the year, he's emerged as a legitimate threat in the lineup and was the district runner-up last Saturday. Logging the clinching win was a symbolic victory for him as well as an effective one.
"He's come a long way," Altland said. "Ivan and Leo sealed the deal for us there, and that was huge."
Trayce Tate and Ty Thomas got the regional finals started with pin victories, and Nick Sawdy responded to a Comstock Park pin in the next bout with one of his own. Mason Cantu earned a quick pin at 145 pounds to give the Pirates a 24-9 edge before the Panthers scored 12 points at the next three weight classes. That led to the heroics from Thomas, Guadarrama and Lara.
The Pirates dominated in an easy semifinal win over Orchard View. The Pirates trailed briefly in the match, but Tate and Ty Thomas earned pins to put Hart ahead for good. After a close bout went Orchard View's way, the Pirates came back with pins by Sawdy, Vilches-Mendoza, Alex Hicks, Zane Thomas, Guadarrama and Jon Ponce, as well as decision wins by Lara and Guillermo Ortega and forfeit wins by Cantu and Emmanuel Ortega.
Throughout the night, the Pirates' bench got in on the fun, cheering on teammates and chanting when they would get close to a pin. It's not an uncommon sight in wrestling, but it's also not one, Altland said, that the Hart team saw much of early in the season before the remaining Pirates rallied together.
"That's been building since about mid-January," Altland said. "Before, we were quiet. We were very noncommittal to our teammates, and now it's all about each other and moving forward. They're starting to figure it out. They've worked really hard like we asked them to work. Some of their classmates were wondering why they're doing it, and now they understand. Because they're going to have some fun. They're going to go to Kalamazoo and get to wrestle the best teams in the state."